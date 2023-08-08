Why Lisata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LSTA) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2023

In the latest trading session,, 0.5 million Lisata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.20. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.06 changing hands around $0.01 or 0.33% at last look, the market valuation stands at $24.97M. LSTA’s current price is a discount, trading about -218.63% off its 52-week high of $9.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.36, which suggests the last value was 22.88% up since then. When we look at Lisata Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 21000.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 19.19K.

Lisata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA) trade information

Instantly LSTA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.38%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.62 on Monday, 08/07/23 added 0.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 20.95%, with the 5-day performance at -4.38% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lisata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA) is -15.70% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 62710.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.95 days.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 80.26% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LSTA’s forecast low is $15.00 with $16.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -422.88% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -390.2% for it to hit the projected low.

Lisata Therapeutics Inc. (LSTA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Lisata Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -16.39% over the past 6 months, a 14.99% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Lisata Therapeutics Inc. will rise 57.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 88.20% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Lisata Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -40.50%.

LSTA Dividends

Lisata Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 14.

Lisata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.22% of Lisata Therapeutics Inc. shares while 9.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.28%. There are 9.34% institutions holding the Lisata Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Bml Capital Management, Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 3.06% of the shares, roughly 0.24 million LSTA shares worth $0.9 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.21% or 0.18 million shares worth $0.57 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.12 million shares estimated at $0.3 million under it, the former controlled 1.48% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.71% of the shares, roughly 56770.0 shares worth around $0.14 million.