Why Investors Should Stick to Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) Stock in 2023

In the last trading session, 15.2 million Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.98. With the company’s per share price at $8.13 changed hands at -$0.36 or -4.24% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.24B. RIG’s last price was a discount, traded about -8.49% off its 52-week high of $8.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.33, which suggests the last value was 71.34% up since then. When we look at Transocean Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 13.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.32 million.

Analysts gave the Transocean Ltd. (RIG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended RIG as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Transocean Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.15.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) trade information

Instantly RIG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.61%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 8.69 on Monday, 08/07/23 subtracted -4.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 78.29%, with the 5-day performance at -7.61% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) is 5.17% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 137.6 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.44, meaning bulls need an upside of 3.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RIG’s forecast low is $5.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -47.6% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 38.5% for it to hit the projected low.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Transocean Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 16.81% over the past 6 months, a 38.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 47.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Transocean Ltd. will fall -150.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $724.37 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Transocean Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $832.39 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $670.37 million and $606 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 37.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 35.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Transocean Ltd. earnings to increase by 4.40%.

RIG Dividends

Transocean Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 01 and November 04.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.24% of Transocean Ltd. shares while 70.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.67%. There are 70.19% institutions holding the Transocean Ltd. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 8.60% of the shares, roughly 65.94 million RIG shares worth $536.08 million.

Primecap Management Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.04% or 46.32 million shares worth $376.6 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF. With 20.01 million shares estimated at $162.71 million under it, the former controlled 2.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF held about 2.38% of the shares, roughly 17.41 million shares worth around $141.5 million.