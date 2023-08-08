When Will GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) Be A Good Investment?

In the latest trading session,, 1.38 million GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.86. With the company’s most recent per share price at $58.51 changed hands at -$0.64 or -1.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $32.77B. GFS’s current price is a discount, trading about -23.91% off its 52-week high of $72.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $46.52, which suggests the last value was 20.49% up since then. When we look at GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.56 million.

Analysts gave the GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended GFS as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.49.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) trade information

Instantly GFS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.98%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 61.21 on Monday, 08/07/23 subtracted -1.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.57%, with the 5-day performance at -5.98% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) is -9.05% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.64 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.94 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $74.80, meaning bulls need an upside of 21.78% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GFS’s forecast low is $55.91 with $100.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -70.91% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 4.44% for it to hit the projected low.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -4.85% over the past 6 months, a -29.90% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -15.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will fall -15.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -22.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -7.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.83 billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $1.88 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.99 billion and $2.07 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -8.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -9.30%.

The 2023 estimates are for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. earnings to increase by 630.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.49% per year.

GFS Dividends

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 08.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. shares while 102.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.39%. There are 102.39% institutions holding the GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 5.36% of the shares, roughly 29.37 million GFS shares worth $2.12 billion.

Matrix Capital Management holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.26% or 17.85 million shares worth $1.29 billion as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Semiconductors Portfolio. With 7.17 million shares estimated at $517.3 million under it, the former controlled 1.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Semiconductors Portfolio held about 1.02% of the shares, roughly 5.56 million shares worth around $363.49 million.