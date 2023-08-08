Valaris Limited (NYSE: VAL) Is A Risk Capital Investor’s Play

In the latest trading session,, 1.52 million Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.29. With the company’s most recent per share price at $72.28 changed hands at -$3.1 or -4.12% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.46B. VAL’s current price is a discount, trading about -10.68% off its 52-week high of $80.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $45.81, which suggests the last value was 36.62% up since then. When we look at Valaris Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 863.93K.

Analysts gave the Valaris Limited (VAL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended VAL as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Valaris Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.49.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) trade information

Instantly VAL was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.80%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 77.54 on Monday, 08/07/23 subtracted -4.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.88%, with the 5-day performance at -4.80% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) is 5.54% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.54 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $96.90, meaning bulls need an upside of 25.41% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, VAL’s forecast low is $84.00 with $109.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -50.8% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -16.21% for it to hit the projected low.

Valaris Limited (VAL) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Valaris Limited will fall -50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 76.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $480.88 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Valaris Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $502.57 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $437.2 million and $433.6 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 10.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 15.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Valaris Limited earnings to increase by 103.90%.

VAL Dividends

Valaris Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 01 and November 09.

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.54% of Valaris Limited shares while 91.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.59%. There are 91.16% institutions holding the Valaris Limited stock share, with Oak Hill Advisors, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 12.13% of the shares, roughly 8.98 million VAL shares worth $584.12 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.98% or 6.64 million shares worth $432.2 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.73 million shares estimated at $112.79 million under it, the former controlled 2.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.78% of the shares, roughly 1.34 million shares worth around $90.14 million.