Traeger Inc. (COOK): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the last trading session, 1.15 million Traeger Inc. (NYSE:COOK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.78. With the company’s per share price at $5.75 changed hands at -$0.2 or -3.36% during last session, the market valuation stood at $700.52M. COOK’s last price was a discount, traded about -16.52% off its 52-week high of $6.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.48, which suggests the last value was 56.87% up since then. When we look at Traeger Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 593.38K.

Traeger Inc. (NYSE:COOK) trade information

Instantly COOK was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 28.92%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 6.70 on Monday, 08/07/23 subtracted -3.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 103.90%, with the 5-day performance at 28.92% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Traeger Inc. (NYSE:COOK) is 50.13% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.83 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.24 days.

Traeger Inc. (COOK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Traeger Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 31.58% over the past 6 months, a 33.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Traeger Inc. will rise 42.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 71.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -9.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $110.15 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Traeger Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $161.07 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $93.79 million and $138.13 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 17.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 16.60%.

The 2023 estimates are for Traeger Inc. earnings to decrease by -303.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.86% per year.

COOK Dividends

Traeger Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 02.

Traeger Inc. (NYSE:COOK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.94% of Traeger Inc. shares while 85.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.73%. There are 85.32% institutions holding the Traeger Inc. stock share, with Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 19.93% of the shares, roughly 24.69 million COOK shares worth $101.49 million.

Trilantic Capital Management L.p. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.52% or 17.99 million shares worth $50.72 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2023 were Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund and Smallcap World Fund. With 6.61 million shares estimated at $23.98 million under it, the former controlled 5.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 5.05% of the shares, roughly 6.2 million shares worth around $17.47 million.