Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of Nuburu Inc.

In the latest trading session,, 51.28 million Nuburu Inc. (AMEX:BURU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.35. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.16 changing hands around $0.58 or 99.66% at last look, the market valuation stands at $41.83M. BURU’s current price is a discount, trading about -1106.9% off its 52-week high of $14.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.45, which suggests the last value was 61.21% up since then. When we look at Nuburu Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 65810.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 178.00K.

Nuburu Inc. (AMEX:BURU) trade information

Instantly BURU is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 81.36%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.0600 on Monday, 08/07/23 added 99.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -86.07%, with the 5-day performance at 81.36% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nuburu Inc. (AMEX:BURU) is 110.95% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.38 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.88 days.

Nuburu Inc. (BURU) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Nuburu Inc. earnings to decrease by -50.60%.

BURU Dividends

Nuburu Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 10.

Nuburu Inc. (AMEX:BURU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 100.32% of Nuburu Inc. shares while 2.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at -795.76%. There are 2.54% institutions holding the Nuburu Inc. stock share, with Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.68% of the shares, roughly 0.24 million BURU shares worth $0.63 million.

Periscope Capital Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.51% or 0.18 million shares worth $0.47 million as of Mar 30, 2023.