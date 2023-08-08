Stock Performance And Forecast For Silo Pharma Inc.

In the latest trading session,, 14.14 million Silo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.75 changing hands around $0.51 or 22.78% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.66M. SILO’s current price is a discount, trading about -344.73% off its 52-week high of $12.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.71, which suggests the last value was 37.82% up since then. When we look at Silo Pharma Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 66330.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 147.75K.

Silo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO) trade information

Instantly SILO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 28.51%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.05 on Monday, 08/07/23 added 22.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.15%, with the 5-day performance at 28.51% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Silo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO) is 30.94% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9490.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.2 days.

Silo Pharma Inc. (SILO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -46.70%. The 2023 estimates are for Silo Pharma Inc. earnings to decrease by -219.20%.

SILO Dividends

Silo Pharma Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 11.

Silo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.83% of Silo Pharma Inc. shares while 2.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.24%. There are 2.76% institutions holding the Silo Pharma Inc. stock share, with Financial Advocates Investment Management the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 1.41% of the shares, roughly 44507.0 SILO shares worth $93464.0.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.78% or 24542.0 shares worth $51538.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.

With 23546.0 shares estimated at $52743.0 under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares.