Stock Performance And Forecast For Delta Air Lines Inc.

In the last trading session, 5.98 million Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.30. With the company’s per share price at $45.24 changed hands at $0.65 or 1.46% during last session, the market valuation stood at $28.85B. DAL’s last price was a discount, traded about -10.1% off its 52-week high of $49.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $27.20, which suggests the last value was 39.88% up since then. When we look at Delta Air Lines Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.08 million.

Analysts gave the Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended DAL as a Hold, 18 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Delta Air Lines Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $Delta Air Lines, Inc.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) trade information

Instantly DAL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.20%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 45.75 on Monday, 08/07/23 added 1.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 37.67%, with the 5-day performance at -2.20% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) is -5.51% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.81 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.23 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $61.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 26.24% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DAL’s forecast low is $53.00 with $77.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -70.2% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -17.15% for it to hit the projected low.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Delta Air Lines Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 14.30% over the past 6 months, a 108.44% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 21.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Delta Air Lines Inc. earnings to increase by 370.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 36.30% per year.

DAL Dividends

Delta Air Lines Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 11 and October 16. The 0.88% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 0.88% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.34% of Delta Air Lines Inc. shares while 69.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.10%. There are 69.87% institutions holding the Delta Air Lines Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 11.40% of the shares, roughly 73.34 million DAL shares worth $2.56 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.96% or 38.37 million shares worth $1.34 billion as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 19.48 million shares estimated at $640.12 million under it, the former controlled 3.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.32% of the shares, roughly 14.94 million shares worth around $490.99 million.