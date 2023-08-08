Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 16.45 million Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.26. With the company’s per share price at $10.57 changed hands at -$0.18 or -1.67% during last session, the market valuation stood at $17.22B. SNAP’s last price was a discount, traded about -31.41% off its 52-week high of $13.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.33, which suggests the last value was 30.65% up since then. When we look at Snap Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 47.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 27.71 million.

Analysts gave the Snap Inc. (SNAP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 41 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 30 recommended SNAP as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Snap Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) trade information

Instantly SNAP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.95%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 11.33 on Monday, 08/07/23 subtracted -1.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 18.10%, with the 5-day performance at -6.95% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) is -9.50% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 69.25 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.62 days.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Snap Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -3.91% over the past 6 months, a -105.88% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 19.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Snap Inc. will fall -150.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -64.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -2.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 30 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.11 billion. 30 analysts are of the opinion that Snap Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $1.34 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.14 billion and $1.3 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -2.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Snap Inc. earnings to decrease by -184.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 26.85% per year.

SNAP Dividends

Snap Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 18 and October 23.

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.28% of Snap Inc. shares while 50.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 56.05%. There are 50.85% institutions holding the Snap Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 10.06% of the shares, roughly 137.64 million SNAP shares worth $1.54 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.46% or 88.47 million shares worth $991.73 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 53.23 million shares estimated at $540.31 million under it, the former controlled 4.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.33% of the shares, roughly 30.93 million shares worth around $276.81 million.