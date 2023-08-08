Should You Invest In The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) In 2023?

In the last trading session, 1.66 million The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.11. With the company’s per share price at $27.59 changed hands at $3.01 or 12.25% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.55B. COCO’s last price was a discount, traded about -11.92% off its 52-week high of $30.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.39, which suggests the last value was 73.21% up since then. When we look at The Vita Coco Company Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 713.58K.

Analysts gave the The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended COCO as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. The Vita Coco Company Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.23.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) trade information

Instantly COCO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.43%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 30.88 on Monday, 08/07/23 added 12.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 99.64%, with the 5-day performance at 4.43% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) is 9.66% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.81 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.4 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.43, meaning bulls need an upside of 9.33% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, COCO’s forecast low is $25.00 with $35.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -26.86% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 9.39% for it to hit the projected low.

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Vita Coco Company Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 102.87% over the past 6 months, a 243.48% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 25.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The Vita Coco Company Inc. will rise 76.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 260.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $136.87 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that The Vita Coco Company Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $92.52 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $124.04 million and $91.99 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 10.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 0.60%.

The 2023 estimates are for The Vita Coco Company Inc. earnings to decrease by -60.30%.

COCO Dividends

The Vita Coco Company Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 07 and November 13.

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.28% of The Vita Coco Company Inc. shares while 62.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.78%. There are 62.79% institutions holding the The Vita Coco Company Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 3.14% of the shares, roughly 1.77 million COCO shares worth $34.71 million.

Granahan Investment Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.79% or 1.57 million shares worth $30.79 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap GrowthFd and Lord Abbett High Yield Fund. With 0.85 million shares estimated at $11.79 million under it, the former controlled 1.52% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Lord Abbett High Yield Fund held about 1.18% of the shares, roughly 0.66 million shares worth around $7.82 million.