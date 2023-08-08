Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch SAFE Stock In 2023

In the latest trading session,, 2.03 million Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.30. With the company’s most recent per share price at $21.14 changed hands at -$2.01 or -8.69% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.38B. SAFE’s current price is a discount, trading about -130.27% off its 52-week high of $48.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.00, which suggests the last value was -4.07% down since then. When we look at Safehold Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 401.72K.

Analysts gave the Safehold Inc. (SAFE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended SAFE as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Safehold Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.36.

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) trade information

Instantly SAFE was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -13.19%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 24.32 on Monday, 08/07/23 subtracted -8.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -23.99%, with the 5-day performance at -13.19% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) is -15.48% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.26 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.06 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38.80, meaning bulls need an upside of 45.52% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SAFE’s forecast low is $31.00 with $47.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -122.33% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -46.64% for it to hit the projected low.

Safehold Inc. (SAFE) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Safehold Inc. will fall -82.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 106.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 111.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $85.25 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Safehold Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $87.93 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $41 million and $30.28 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 107.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 190.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -62.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Safehold Inc. earnings to decrease by -96.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.00% per year.

SAFE Dividends

Safehold Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 30 and November 03. The 3.35% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.71. It is important to note, however, that the 3.35% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.95% of Safehold Inc. shares while 77.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.01%. There are 77.33% institutions holding the Safehold Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 11.45% of the shares, roughly 7.33 million SAFE shares worth $215.14 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.67% or 6.19 million shares worth $181.74 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. With 1.05 million shares estimated at $31.46 million under it, the former controlled 1.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held about 0.95% of the shares, roughly 0.61 million shares worth around $21.28 million.