Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) Defies Bearish Expectations and Displays Strong Future Potential

In the latest trading session,, 0.43 million Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.87. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.35 changing hands around $0.01 or 0.43% at last look, the market valuation stands at $533.00M. QD’s current price is a discount, trading about -5.11% off its 52-week high of $2.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.69, which suggests the last value was 70.64% up since then. When we look at Qudian Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 745.66K.

Analysts gave the Qudian Inc. (QD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended QD as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Qudian Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) trade information

Instantly QD is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.26%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.45 on Monday, 08/07/23 added 0.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 146.59%, with the 5-day performance at -1.26% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) is 17.50% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.96 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.04 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.21, meaning bulls need an upside of 67.41% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, QD’s forecast low is $7.21 with $7.21 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -206.81% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -206.81% for it to hit the projected low.

Qudian Inc. (QD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -17.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Qudian Inc. earnings to decrease by -166.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -2.96% per year.

QD Dividends

Qudian Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between September 05 and September 11.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.61% of Qudian Inc. shares while 11.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.00%. There are 11.75% institutions holding the Qudian Inc. stock share, with Acadian Asset Management. LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 4.59% of the shares, roughly 7.4 million QD shares worth $17.48 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.25% or 2.02 million shares worth $4.76 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2023 were DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value and Advisors Inner Circle Fund-Acadian Emerging Markets Port. With 0.32 million shares estimated at $0.75 million under it, the former controlled 0.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Advisors Inner Circle Fund-Acadian Emerging Markets Port held about 0.13% of the shares, roughly 0.25 million shares worth around $0.59 million.