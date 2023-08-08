Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the latest trading session,, 0.61 million Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.52. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.86 changed hands at -$0.18 or -17.13% at last look, the market valuation stands at $79.91M. QMCO’s current price is a discount, trading about -132.56% off its 52-week high of $2.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.86. When we look at Quantum Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 335.45K.

Analysts gave the Quantum Corporation (QMCO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended QMCO as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Quantum Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.01.

Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO) trade information

Instantly QMCO was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -26.34%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.1500 on Monday, 08/07/23 subtracted -17.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -20.94%, with the 5-day performance at -26.34% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO) is -19.46% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.74 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 63.09% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, QMCO’s forecast low is $2.00 with $2.75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -219.77% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -132.56% for it to hit the projected low.

Quantum Corporation (QMCO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Quantum Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -47.77% over the past 6 months, a 142.86% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Quantum Corporation will rise 75.00%.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $97.03 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Quantum Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $99.53 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $97.07 million and $94.53 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -0.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -29.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Quantum Corporation earnings to increase by 22.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

QMCO Dividends

Quantum Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 08.

Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.95% of Quantum Corporation shares while 68.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.82%. There are 68.27% institutions holding the Quantum Corporation stock share, with Neuberger Berman Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 42.58% of the shares, roughly 15.73 million QMCO shares worth $18.09 million.

Allianz Asset Management GmbH holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 27.74% or 10.25 million shares worth $11.79 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd and 180 Degree Capital Corp. With 7.45 million shares estimated at $8.57 million under it, the former controlled 20.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, 180 Degree Capital Corp held about 8.40% of the shares, roughly 3.1 million shares worth around $3.38 million.