Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE): Growth Outlook And Performance Review

In the last trading session, 31.06 million Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.58. With the company’s per share price at $35.68 changed hands at $0.66 or 1.88% during last session, the market valuation stood at $201.31B. PFE’s last price was a discount, traded about -53.95% off its 52-week high of $54.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $34.65, which suggests the last value was 2.89% up since then. When we look at Pfizer Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 29.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 26.93 million.

Analysts gave the Pfizer Inc. (PFE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 15 recommended PFE as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) trade information

Instantly PFE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.05%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 36.92 on Monday, 08/07/23 added 1.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.37%, with the 5-day performance at -1.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is 0.42% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 52.68 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.03 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $43.95, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.82% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PFE’s forecast low is $32.00 with $75.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -110.2% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 10.31% for it to hit the projected low.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Pfizer Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -19.02% over the past 6 months, a -49.39% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -9.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.70%. The 2023 estimates are for Pfizer Inc. earnings to increase by 39.30%.

PFE Dividends

Pfizer Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 30 and November 03. The 4.60% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.64. It is important to note, however, that the 4.60% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.04% of Pfizer Inc. shares while 70.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.79%. There are 70.77% institutions holding the Pfizer Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 9.01% of the shares, roughly 508.41 million PFE shares worth $20.74 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.89% or 445.38 million shares worth $18.17 billion as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 170.64 million shares estimated at $8.74 billion under it, the former controlled 3.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.30% of the shares, roughly 129.76 million shares worth around $6.65 billion.