Performance Report And Forecasts For Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK)

In the latest trading session,, 1.54 million Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0.98. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $22.72 changed hands at -$0.53 or -2.30% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.91B. GPKâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -21.3% off its 52-week high of $27.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.46, which suggests the last value was 14.35% up since then. When we look at Graphic Packaging Holding Companyâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.46 million.

Analysts gave the Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended GPK as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Graphic Packaging Holding Companyâ€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.71.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) trade information

Instantly GPK was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.26%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 23.72 on Monday, 08/07/23 subtracted -2.30% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.09%, with the 5-day performance at -2.26% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) is -5.00% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.5 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.27% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GPKâ€™s forecast low is $26.00 with $35.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -54.05% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -14.44% for it to hit the projected low.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Graphic Packaging Holding Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -3.99% over the past 6 months, a 21.89% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -2.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Graphic Packaging Holding Company will rise 6.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 16.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.48 billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Graphic Packaging Holding Companyâ€™s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $2.47 billion. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.45 billion and $2.39 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.60%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 26.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Graphic Packaging Holding Company earnings to increase by 146.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.00% per year.

GPK Dividends

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 23 and October 27. The 1.76% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 1.76% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a companyâ€™s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.