Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) Disappoints Wall Street With -1.41% Stock Price Drop

In the last trading session, 8.83 million Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.21. With the company’s per share price at $215.24 changed hands at -$3.08 or -1.41% during last session, the market valuation stood at $71.60B. PANW’s last price was a discount, traded about -20.28% off its 52-week high of $258.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $132.22, which suggests the last value was 38.57% up since then. When we look at Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.20 million.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) trade information

Instantly PANW was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.89%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 254.03 on Monday, 08/07/23 subtracted -1.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 54.25%, with the 5-day performance at -13.89% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) is -13.07% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.62 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.47 days.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Palo Alto Networks Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 34.76% over the past 6 months, a 69.44% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Palo Alto Networks Inc. will rise 60.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 34.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 25.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 34 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.96 billion. 32 analysts are of the opinion that Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2023 will be $1.93 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.55 billion and $1.55 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 26.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 24.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -3.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Palo Alto Networks Inc. earnings to increase by 47.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 33.88% per year.

PANW Dividends

Palo Alto Networks Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

