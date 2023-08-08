NVST Stock Forecast 2023: Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST) Remains Strong With -31.62% Downside

In the last trading session, 7.04 million Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.41. With the company’s per share price at $34.95 changed hands at $1.3 or 3.86% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.83B. NVST’s last price was a discount, traded about -23.86% off its 52-week high of $43.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $31.20, which suggests the last value was 10.73% up since then. When we look at Envista Holdings Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.08 million.

Analysts gave the Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended NVST as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Envista Holdings Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.47.

Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST) trade information

Instantly NVST was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.57%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 36.14 on Monday, 08/07/23 added 3.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.80%, with the 5-day performance at 1.57% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST) is 3.59% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.81 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.09 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.76% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NVST’s forecast low is $38.00 with $46.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -31.62% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -8.73% for it to hit the projected low.

Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Envista Holdings Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -15.19% over the past 6 months, a -4.64% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $650.03 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Envista Holdings Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $698.15 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $629.77 million and $660.8 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -4.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Envista Holdings Corporation earnings to decrease by -9.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.50% per year.

NVST Dividends

Envista Holdings Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 01 and November 06.

Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.36% of Envista Holdings Corporation shares while 115.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 116.26%. There are 115.84% institutions holding the Envista Holdings Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 11.12% of the shares, roughly 18.21 million NVST shares worth $636.46 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.94% or 16.28 million shares worth $569.1 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fd and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 8.1 million shares estimated at $283.13 million under it, the former controlled 4.95% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 3.10% of the shares, roughly 5.08 million shares worth around $177.46 million.