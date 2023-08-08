New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session,, 1.61 million New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.56. With the company’s most recent per share price at $26.96 changed hands at -$1.35 or -4.77% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.49B. NFE’s current price is a discount, trading about -133.9% off its 52-week high of $63.06. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.06, which suggests the last value was 7.05% up since then. When we look at New Fortress Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.29 million.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) trade information

Instantly NFE was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.57%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 28.98 on Monday, 08/07/23 subtracted -4.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -36.45%, with the 5-day performance at -5.57% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) is -2.42% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.43 days.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the New Fortress Energy Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -30.43% over the past 6 months, a 348.39% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -13.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for New Fortress Energy Inc. will rise 159.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 175.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 24.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $588.2 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that New Fortress Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $783.22 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $584.86 million and $618.64 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 0.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 26.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 47.40%. The 2023 estimates are for New Fortress Energy Inc. earnings to increase by 92.50%.

NFE Dividends

New Fortress Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 08. The 0.74% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.20. It is important to note, however, that the 0.74% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 54.30% of New Fortress Energy Inc. shares while 54.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 118.26%. There are 54.05% institutions holding the New Fortress Energy Inc. stock share, with Great Mountain Partners LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 12.47% of the shares, roughly 25.56 million NFE shares worth $752.23 million.

Fortress Investment Group LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.54% or 13.4 million shares worth $394.34 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Smallcap World Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. With 4.12 million shares estimated at $174.61 million under it, the former controlled 2.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held about 1.67% of the shares, roughly 3.42 million shares worth around $100.59 million.