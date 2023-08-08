National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the latest trading session,, 0.57 million National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.93. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.27 changing hands around $0.33 or 11.24% at last look, the market valuation stands at $569.30M. NCMI’s current price is a discount, trading about -465.75% off its 52-week high of $18.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.01, which suggests the last value was 69.11% up since then. When we look at National CineMedia Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 143.80K.

Analysts gave the National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended NCMI as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. National CineMedia Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) trade information

Instantly NCMI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -11.61%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.72 on Monday, 08/07/23 added 11.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 48.66%, with the 5-day performance at -11.61% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) is -3.52% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.65 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.31 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.70, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.62% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NCMI’s forecast low is $3.70 with $3.70 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -13.15% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -13.15% for it to hit the projected low.

National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for National CineMedia Inc. will rise 23.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -23.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -2.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $63.2 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that National CineMedia Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $77.1 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $53.77 million and $91.7 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 17.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -15.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -23.80%. The 2023 estimates are for National CineMedia Inc. earnings to increase by 42.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -6.33% per year.

NCMI Dividends

National CineMedia Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 06 and November 10. The 36.69% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.20. It is important to note, however, that the 36.69% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.