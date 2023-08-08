Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNPR) Bullish Stock Forecast for 2023 with $17.00 Per Share

In the latest trading session,, 5.74 million Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.91. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.78 changing hands around $0.02 or 2.81% at last look, the market valuation stands at $9.76M. MNPR’s current price is a discount, trading about -525.64% off its 52-week high of $4.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.67, which suggests the last value was 14.1% up since then. When we look at Monopar Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 394.23K.

Analysts gave the Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended MNPR as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Monopar Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.18.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) trade information

Instantly MNPR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.08%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.9700 on Monday, 08/07/23 added 2.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -67.24%, with the 5-day performance at 7.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) is -0.47% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 39950.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.14 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.10, meaning bulls need an upside of 90.37% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MNPR’s forecast low is $2.00 with $17.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2079.49% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -156.41% for it to hit the projected low.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Monopar Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -78.67% over the past 6 months, a 20.48% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Monopar Therapeutics Inc. will rise 18.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 21.10% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 12.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Monopar Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -13.30%.

MNPR Dividends

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 09 and August 14.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 68.00% of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. shares while 1.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.22%. There are 1.67% institutions holding the Monopar Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.76% of the shares, roughly 99976.0 MNPR shares worth $76981.0.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.32% or 41892.0 shares worth $32256.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 52392.0 shares estimated at $40341.0 under it, the former controlled 0.40% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.34% of the shares, roughly 45167.0 shares worth around $34778.0.