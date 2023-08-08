Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MIST) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the latest trading session,, 0.48 million Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.88. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.39 changing hands around $0.44 or 14.92% at last look, the market valuation stands at $113.46M. MIST’s current price is a discount, trading about -190.56% off its 52-week high of $9.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.73, which suggests the last value was 19.47% up since then. When we look at Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 78240.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 111.27K.

Analysts gave the Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended MIST as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.39.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) trade information

Instantly MIST is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.94%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.48 on Monday, 08/07/23 added 14.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.39%, with the 5-day performance at 6.94% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) is -1.74% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.92 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.47 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.20, meaning bulls need an upside of 76.13% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MIST’s forecast low is $4.00 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -637.46% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -17.99% for it to hit the projected low.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -19.29% over the past 6 months, a -9.42% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -80.00% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -32.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to decrease by -34.30%.

MIST Dividends

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 08 and August 14.