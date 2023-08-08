MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) Stock Forecast For 2023: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the latest trading session,, 7.46 million MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.57. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.41 changing hands around $0.81 or 17.72% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.43B. MNKD’s current price is a discount, trading about -5.91% off its 52-week high of $5.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.91, which suggests the last value was 46.21% up since then. When we look at MannKind Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.69 million.

Analysts gave the MannKind Corporation (MNKD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended MNKD as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. MannKind Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) trade information

Instantly MNKD is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 20.60%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.55 on Monday, 08/07/23 added 17.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.75%, with the 5-day performance at 20.60% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) is 31.43% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 34.95 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 13.34 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.60, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.03% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MNKD’s forecast low is $5.00 with $7.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -38.63% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 7.58% for it to hit the projected low.

MannKind Corporation (MNKD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the MannKind Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 4.94% over the past 6 months, a 58.82% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for MannKind Corporation will rise 66.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 89.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $49.53 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that MannKind Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $54.3 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $25.47 million and $36.06 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 94.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 50.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21.30%. The 2023 estimates are for MannKind Corporation earnings to decrease by -4.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 35.60% per year.

MNKD Dividends

MannKind Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 06 and November 10.

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.62% of MannKind Corporation shares while 53.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 55.34%. There are 53.89% institutions holding the MannKind Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 7.83% of the shares, roughly 20.68 million MNKD shares worth $84.8 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.77% or 17.89 million shares worth $73.34 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 10.88 million shares estimated at $57.46 million under it, the former controlled 4.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.87% of the shares, roughly 7.59 million shares worth around $39.98 million.