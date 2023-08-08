Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KD) Shares Inclined By 13.87% In One Month.

In the latest trading session,, 4.68 million Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.56. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.08 changing hands around $2.63 or 21.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.30B. KD’s current price is a discount, trading about -14.12% off its 52-week high of $17.21. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.93, which suggests the last value was 47.41% up since then. When we look at Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.76 million.

Analysts gave the Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended KD as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.9.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KD) trade information

Instantly KD is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 11.26%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 15.50 on Monday, 08/07/23 added 21.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 35.58%, with the 5-day performance at 11.26% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KD) is 13.87% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.89 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.76 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 5.75% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, KD’s forecast low is $13.00 with $22.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -45.89% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 13.79% for it to hit the projected low.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Kyndryl Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 14.13% over the past 6 months, a 13.16% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 20.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. will rise 27.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 8.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -5.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.03 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $4.1 billion.

The 2023 estimates are for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 41.40%.

KD Dividends

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 08.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.54% of Kyndryl Holdings Inc. shares while 66.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 67.33%. There are 66.97% institutions holding the Kyndryl Holdings Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 10.60% of the shares, roughly 24.15 million KD shares worth $356.44 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.93% or 20.35 million shares worth $300.43 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 6.35 million shares estimated at $99.68 million under it, the former controlled 2.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.75% of the shares, roughly 6.26 million shares worth around $69.56 million.