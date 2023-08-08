Kenvue Inc. (NYSE: KVUE) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A 0.04% Incline

In the last trading session, 15.38 million Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $23.54 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $45.96B. KVUE’s last price was a discount, traded about -18.1% off its 52-week high of $27.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.49, which suggests the last value was 4.46% up since then. When we look at Kenvue Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 14.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.11 million.

Analysts gave the Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended KVUE as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Kenvue Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.32.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) trade information

Instantly KVUE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.59%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 24.43 on Monday, 08/07/23 added 0.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -12.49%, with the 5-day performance at -0.59% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) is -6.66% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.32 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.97 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.93% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KVUE’s forecast low is $26.00 with $30.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -27.44% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -10.45% for it to hit the projected low.

Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.91 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Kenvue Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $3.94 billion.

The 2023 estimates are for Kenvue Inc. earnings to increase by 2.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.48% per year.

KVUE Dividends

Kenvue Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September. The 3.40% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.80. It is important to note, however, that the 3.40% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 89.62% of Kenvue Inc. shares while 4.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 46.44%. There are 4.82% institutions holding the Kenvue Inc. stock share, with Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.22% of the shares, roughly 4.16 million KVUE shares worth $109.8 million.

Bank of Montreal/Can/ holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.15% or 2.88 million shares worth $76.07 million as of Jun 29, 2023.