Is The NFT Gaming Company Inc. (NASDAQ: NFTG) a smart move or a risky gamble for your portfolio?

In the latest trading session,, 3.55 million The NFT Gaming Company Inc. (NASDAQ:NFTG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.73 changing hands around $0.01 or 1.88% at last look, the market valuation stands at $9.18M. NFTG’s current price is a discount, trading about -605.48% off its 52-week high of $5.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.61, which suggests the last value was 16.44% up since then. When we look at The NFT Gaming Company Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 91220.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 419.57K.

The NFT Gaming Company Inc. (NASDAQ:NFTG) trade information

Instantly NFTG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.13%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.8700 on Monday, 08/07/23 added 1.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -81.96%, with the 5-day performance at -5.13% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, The NFT Gaming Company Inc. (NASDAQ:NFTG) is 0.76% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.44 days.

NFTG Dividends

The NFT Gaming Company Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

The NFT Gaming Company Inc. (NASDAQ:NFTG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.41% of The NFT Gaming Company Inc. shares while 0.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.12%. There are 0.09% institutions holding the The NFT Gaming Company Inc. stock share, with Bank of Montreal/Can/ the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.54% of the shares, roughly 65680.0 NFTG shares worth $48406.0.

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.18% or 21608.0 shares worth $15925.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.