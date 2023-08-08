Is SpringBig Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SBIG) a Risk-Worthy Bet for Bold Investors?

In the latest trading session,, 0.51 million SpringBig Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.29. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.32 changing hands around $0.04 or 15.48% at last look, the market valuation stands at $13.29M. SBIG’s current price is a discount, trading about -540.62% off its 52-week high of $2.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.16, which suggests the last value was 50.0% up since then. When we look at SpringBig Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 93300.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 220.23K.

Analysts gave the SpringBig Holdings Inc. (SBIG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SBIG as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SpringBig Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

SpringBig Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG) trade information

Instantly SBIG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.87%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.3550 on Monday, 08/07/23 added 15.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -34.84%, with the 5-day performance at 0.87% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SpringBig Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG) is -20.85% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.1 days.

SpringBig Holdings Inc. (SBIG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the SpringBig Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -58.40% over the past 6 months, a 76.27% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for SpringBig Holdings Inc. will rise 71.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 83.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.30% up from the last financial year.

3 analysts are of the opinion that SpringBig Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $8.17 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.58 million and $7.46 million respectively. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 9.60%.

The 2023 estimates are for SpringBig Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -158.00%.

SBIG Dividends

SpringBig Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

SpringBig Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 42.18% of SpringBig Holdings Inc. shares while 25.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 44.35%. There are 25.64% institutions holding the SpringBig Holdings Inc. stock share, with Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 4.79% of the shares, roughly 1.29 million SBIG shares worth $0.38 million.

Neuberger Berman Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.46% or 0.12 million shares worth $36381.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.

With 23342.0 shares estimated at $6885.0 under it, the former controlled 0.09% of total outstanding shares.