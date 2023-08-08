Is Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) Stock Worth Investing In for High Returns?

In the latest trading session,, 1.21 million Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0.93. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $10.50 changed hands at -$0.85 or -7.45% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.61B. IRWDâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -20.57% off its 52-week high of $12.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.73, which suggests the last value was 7.33% up since then. When we look at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.98 million.

Analysts gave the Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended IRWD as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.25.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) trade information

Instantly IRWD was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.62%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 11.44 on Monday, 08/07/23 subtracted -7.45% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -15.22%, with the 5-day performance at -6.62% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) is 2.48% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.25 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.76 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 26.73% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, IRWDâ€™s forecast low is $9.00 with $19.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -80.95% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 14.29% for it to hit the projected low.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -8.58% over the past 6 months, a 5.21% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. will rise 19.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -7.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $103.71 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $110.23 million. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $97.23 million and $109.36 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 0.80%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 35.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to decrease by -70.00%.

IRWD Dividends

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 08.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.62% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 105.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 106.99%. There are 105.26% institutions holding the Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 16.30% of the shares, roughly 25.32 million IRWD shares worth $262.8 million.

Sarissa Capital Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.55% or 16.39 million shares worth $170.13 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2023 were Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. With 10.9 million shares estimated at $113.16 million under it, the former controlled 7.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held about 6.59% of the shares, roughly 10.16 million shares worth around $105.48 million.