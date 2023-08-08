Is BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ: BOF) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 1.51 million BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.31 changed hands at $0.05 or 2.21% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.63M. BOF’s last price was a discount, traded about -168.4% off its 52-week high of $6.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.25, which suggests the last value was 2.6% up since then. When we look at BranchOut Food Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 390.64K.

BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF) trade information

Instantly BOF was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -18.66%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.09 on Monday, 08/07/23 added 2.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -47.86%, with the 5-day performance at -18.66% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF) is -25.72% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8880.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BranchOut Food Inc. (BOF) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for BranchOut Food Inc. earnings to decrease by -603.30%.

BOF Dividends

BranchOut Food Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 33.44% of BranchOut Food Inc. shares while 0.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.00%. There are 0.00% institutions holding the BranchOut Food Inc. stock share, with Clifford Swan Investment Counsel, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.98% of the shares, roughly 38795.0 BOF shares worth $0.13 million.