Is Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the latest trading session,, 1.85 million Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.27. With the company’s most recent per share price at $137.25 changed hands at -$5.95 or -4.16% at last look, the market valuation stands at $88.21B. ABNB’s current price is a discount, trading about -12.9% off its 52-week high of $154.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $81.91, which suggests the last value was 40.32% up since then. When we look at Airbnb Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.73 million.

Analysts gave the Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 5 out of 42 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 22 recommended ABNB as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Airbnb Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.07.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) trade information

Instantly ABNB was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.83%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 147.12 on Monday, 08/07/23 subtracted -4.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 60.53%, with the 5-day performance at -7.83% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) is 4.21% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 25.48 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.94 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $141.48, meaning bulls need an upside of 2.99% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ABNB’s forecast low is $75.00 with $175.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -27.5% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 45.36% for it to hit the projected low.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Airbnb Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 15.97% over the past 6 months, a 27.60% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 25.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Airbnb Inc. will rise 15.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 29.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 31 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.35 billion. 31 analysts are of the opinion that Airbnb Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $2.17 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.84 billion and $1.9 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 18.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 14.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 91.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Airbnb Inc. earnings to increase by 588.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 22.00% per year.

ABNB Dividends

Airbnb Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 30 and November 03.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.35% of Airbnb Inc. shares while 68.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.64%. There are 68.27% institutions holding the Airbnb Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 5.67% of the shares, roughly 23.38 million ABNB shares worth $2.91 billion.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.57% or 22.97 million shares worth $2.86 billion as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 16.09 million shares estimated at $2.0 billion under it, the former controlled 3.90% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.64% of the shares, roughly 10.89 million shares worth around $931.08 million.