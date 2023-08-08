Investor Confidence Declines As Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) Shares Lose -$0.41

In the last trading session, 2.73 million Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.65. With the company’s per share price at $14.76 changed hands at -$0.41 or -2.70% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.84B. IAS’s last price was a discount, traded about -41.46% off its 52-week high of $20.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.63, which suggests the last value was 55.08% up since then. When we look at Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.12 million.

Analysts gave the Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended IAS as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.02.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) trade information

Instantly IAS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -29.21%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 20.49 on Monday, 08/07/23 subtracted -2.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 67.92%, with the 5-day performance at -29.21% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) is -12.87% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.65 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.77 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.23, meaning bulls need an upside of 36.46% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IAS’s forecast low is $21.00 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -69.38% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -42.28% for it to hit the projected low.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 27.68% over the past 6 months, a 20.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will rise 100.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $112.25 million. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $113.13 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $100.33 million and $99.91 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 11.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 13.20%.

The 2023 estimates are for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. earnings to increase by 128.80%.

IAS Dividends

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.43% of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. shares while 88.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.66%. There are 88.27% institutions holding the Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. stock share, with Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 60.92% of the shares, roughly 94.38 million IAS shares worth $1.35 billion.

Atlas Venture Advisors, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.67% or 22.72 million shares worth $324.25 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 1.68 million shares estimated at $14.73 million under it, the former controlled 1.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 0.90% of the shares, roughly 1.39 million shares worth around $12.19 million.