Investor Confidence Declines As DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) Shares Lose -$1.18

In the latest trading session,, 3.07 million DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.94. With the company’s most recent per share price at $32.36 changed hands at -$1.18 or -3.52% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.51B. DV’s current price is a discount, trading about -31.37% off its 52-week high of $42.51. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.38, which suggests the last value was 37.02% up since then. When we look at DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.54 million.

Analysts gave the DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended DV as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.06.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DV) trade information

Instantly DV was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -9.87%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 35.52 on Monday, 08/07/23 subtracted -3.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 47.35%, with the 5-day performance at -9.87% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DV) is -16.90% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.19 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.02 days.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 16.23% over the past 6 months, a 44.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 24.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $138.52 million. 16 analysts are of the opinion that DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $168.86 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $112.25 million and $133.64 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 23.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 26.40%.

The 2023 estimates are for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 38.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 19.40% per year.

DV Dividends

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 06 and November 10.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.62% of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. shares while 99.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.17%. There are 99.53% institutions holding the DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. stock share, with Providence Equity Partners L.l.c. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 31.76% of the shares, roughly 53.17 million DV shares worth $1.6 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.88% or 16.54 million shares worth $498.59 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Smallcap World Fund. With 5.63 million shares estimated at $147.93 million under it, the former controlled 3.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 2.12% of the shares, roughly 3.52 million shares worth around $77.24 million.