Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: INZY) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the last trading session, 1.18 million Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.97. With the company’s per share price at $4.81 changed hands at -$0.21 or -4.18% during last session, the market valuation stood at $269.65M. INZY’s last price was a discount, traded about -52.39% off its 52-week high of $7.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.99, which suggests the last value was 79.42% up since then. When we look at Inozyme Pharma Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 625.62K.

Analysts gave the Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended INZY as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Inozyme Pharma Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.43.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) trade information

Instantly INZY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.69%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.24 on Monday, 08/07/23 subtracted -4.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 358.10%, with the 5-day performance at -5.69% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) is -8.90% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.7 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.63 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 76.54% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, INZY’s forecast low is $13.00 with $40.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -731.6% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -170.27% for it to hit the projected low.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Inozyme Pharma Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 68.18% over the past 6 months, a 6.74% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Inozyme Pharma Inc. will fall -13.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -10.50% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Inozyme Pharma Inc. earnings to increase by 26.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 16.40% per year.

INZY Dividends

Inozyme Pharma Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.91% of Inozyme Pharma Inc. shares while 84.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.58%. There are 84.80% institutions holding the Inozyme Pharma Inc. stock share, with Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 7.02% of the shares, roughly 4.27 million INZY shares worth $24.44 million.

Sofinnova Investments, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.02% or 3.66 million shares worth $20.94 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. With 0.84 million shares estimated at $0.89 million under it, the former controlled 1.93% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held about 1.47% of the shares, roughly 0.64 million shares worth around $1.81 million.