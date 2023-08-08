Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) Is A Risk Capital Investor’s Play

In the last trading session, 1.08 million Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.15. With the company’s per share price at $18.50 changed hands at -$0.11 or -0.59% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.84B. HLF’s last price was a discount, traded about -65.68% off its 52-week high of $30.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.14, which suggests the last value was 39.78% up since then. When we look at Herbalife Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.57 million.

Analysts gave the Herbalife Ltd. (HLF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended HLF as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Herbalife Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.73.

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) trade information

Instantly HLF was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 13.92%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 19.48 on Monday, 08/07/23 subtracted -0.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 24.33%, with the 5-day performance at 13.92% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) is 42.97% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.29 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.09 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.78% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HLF’s forecast low is $12.00 with $33.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -78.38% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 35.14% for it to hit the projected low.

Herbalife Ltd. (HLF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Herbalife Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 11.31% over the past 6 months, a -32.35% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -25.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Herbalife Ltd. will fall -19.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -15.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -4.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.24 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Herbalife Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $1.16 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.3 billion and $1.18 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -4.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -2.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Herbalife Ltd. earnings to decrease by -21.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -0.50% per year.

HLF Dividends

Herbalife Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 30 and November 03.

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.48% of Herbalife Ltd. shares while 107.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 110.54%. There are 107.80% institutions holding the Herbalife Ltd. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 12.43% of the shares, roughly 12.3 million HLF shares worth $198.07 million.

Route One Investment Company, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.96% or 10.85 million shares worth $174.62 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 2.98 million shares estimated at $44.39 million under it, the former controlled 3.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.55% of the shares, roughly 2.52 million shares worth around $37.52 million.