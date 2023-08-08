Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) Stock Forecast: An Analysis

In the last trading session, 6.83 million Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.01. With the company’s per share price at $15.12 changed hands at $0.54 or 3.70% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.24B. HAYW’s last price was a premium, traded about 0.99% off its 52-week high of $14.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.97, which suggests the last value was 47.29% up since then. When we look at Hayward Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.08 million.

Analysts gave the Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended HAYW as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Hayward Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.09.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) trade information

Instantly HAYW was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 13.17%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 15.22 on Monday, 08/07/23 added 3.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 60.85%, with the 5-day performance at 13.17% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) is 21.35% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.19 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.40, meaning bulls need an upside of 1.82% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HAYW’s forecast low is $11.00 with $19.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -25.66% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 27.25% for it to hit the projected low.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hayward Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 7.62% over the past 6 months, a -38.78% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Hayward Holdings Inc. will fall -35.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 118.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -21.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $220.6 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Hayward Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $313.26 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $240.38 million and $258.97 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -8.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 21.00%.

The 2023 estimates are for Hayward Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 32.50%.

HAYW Dividends

Hayward Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 30 and November 03.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.51% of Hayward Holdings Inc. shares while 112.56% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 113.14%. There are 112.56% institutions holding the Hayward Holdings Inc. stock share, with Msd Partners, L.p. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 33.57% of the shares, roughly 71.54 million HAYW shares worth $1.08 billion.

CCMP Capital GP, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.08% or 30.01 million shares worth $453.75 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund. With 5.25 million shares estimated at $79.44 million under it, the former controlled 2.47% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund held about 2.23% of the shares, roughly 4.74 million shares worth around $71.74 million.