Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the last trading session, 6.53 million Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.06. With the company’s per share price at $42.29 changed hands at -$0.22 or -0.52% during last session, the market valuation stood at $61.24B. FCX’s last price was a discount, traded about -10.1% off its 52-week high of $46.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.83, which suggests the last value was 38.92% up since then. When we look at Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.33 million.

Analysts gave the Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended FCX as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $FedEx Corporation.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) trade information

Instantly FCX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.29%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 44.09 on Monday, 08/07/23 subtracted -0.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 11.88%, with the 5-day performance at -5.29% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) is 9.65% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.43 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $46.07, meaning bulls need an upside of 8.2% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FCX’s forecast low is $29.00 with $57.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -34.78% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 31.43% for it to hit the projected low.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Freeport-McMoRan Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -1.66% over the past 6 months, a -34.02% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -4.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. earnings to decrease by -17.80%.

FCX Dividends

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 18 and October 23. The 0.71% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.30. It is important to note, however, that the 0.71% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

