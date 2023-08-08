EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: EZGO): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.88 million EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.43. With the company’s per share price at $2.00 changed hands at $0.25 or 14.29% during last session, the market valuation stood at $133.14M. EZGO’s last price was a discount, traded about -10.0% off its 52-week high of $2.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.37, which suggests the last value was 81.5% up since then. When we look at EZGO Technologies Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 95.17K.

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) trade information

Instantly EZGO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.01%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.1100 on Monday, 08/07/23 added 14.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 199.98%, with the 5-day performance at 1.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) is 12.36% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.31 days.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (EZGO) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for EZGO Technologies Ltd. earnings to decrease by -70.40%.

EZGO Dividends

EZGO Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.27% of EZGO Technologies Ltd. shares while 0.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.11%. There are 0.10% institutions holding the EZGO Technologies Ltd. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.10% of the shares, roughly 54300.0 EZGO shares worth $0.11 million.

UBS Group AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.01% or 3630.0 shares worth $7260.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Tidal Tr II-Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF. With 2944.0 shares estimated at $5888.0 under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Tidal Tr II-Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF held about 0.00% of the shares, roughly 403.0 shares worth around $806.0.