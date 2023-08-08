Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the latest trading session,, 5.94 million Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.35. With the company’s most recent per share price at $532.14 changing hands around $78.06 or 17.19% at last look, the market valuation stands at $504.78B. LLY’s last price was a premium, traded about 11.7% off its 52-week high of $469.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $296.32, which suggests the last value was 44.32% up since then. When we look at Eli Lilly and Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.62 million.

Analysts gave the Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 30 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended LLY as a Hold, 19 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Eli Lilly and Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.98.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) trade information

Instantly LLY is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 17.45%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 534.49 on Monday, 08/07/23 added 17.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 45.46%, with the 5-day performance at 17.45% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is 17.43% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.78 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $479.49, meaning bulls need a downside of -10.98% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LLY’s forecast low is $300.00 with $565.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -6.18% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 43.62% for it to hit the projected low.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Eli Lilly and Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 57.60% over the past 6 months, a 10.45% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -9.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Eli Lilly and Company will rise 58.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 17.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.58 billion. 14 analysts are of the opinion that Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $8.01 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.49 billion and $6.94 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 16.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 15.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 10.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Eli Lilly and Company earnings to increase by 12.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 24.02% per year.

LLY Dividends

Eli Lilly and Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 08. The 0.85% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 4.52. It is important to note, however, that the 0.85% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.15% of Eli Lilly and Company shares while 83.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.11%. There are 83.99% institutions holding the Eli Lilly and Company stock share, with Lilly Endowment, Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 10.64% of the shares, roughly 101.03 million LLY shares worth $53.99 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.37% or 70.0 million shares worth $37.41 billion as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 26.0 million shares estimated at $13.89 billion under it, the former controlled 2.74% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 1.92% of the shares, roughly 18.23 million shares worth around $9.74 billion.