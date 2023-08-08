Could BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) Be The Biggest Winner?

In the last trading session, 1.47 million BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.78. With the company’s per share price at $11.39 changed hands at -$0.69 or -5.71% during last session, the market valuation stood at $669.96M. BIGC’s last price was a discount, traded about -91.4% off its 52-week high of $21.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.81, which suggests the last value was 40.21% up since then. When we look at BigCommerce Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.06 million.

Analysts gave the BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended BIGC as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. BigCommerce Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) trade information

Instantly BIGC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.37%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 12.75 on Monday, 08/07/23 subtracted -5.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 30.32%, with the 5-day performance at 5.37% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) is 18.28% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.46 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.34 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BIGC’s forecast low is $10.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -75.59% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 12.2% for it to hit the projected low.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BigCommerce Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -6.18% over the past 6 months, a 69.84% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 20.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. will rise 73.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $78.97 million. 15 analysts are of the opinion that BigCommerce Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $82.38 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $72.39 million and $72.43 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 9.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 13.70%.

The 2023 estimates are for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -76.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.30% per year.

BIGC Dividends

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 01 and November 06.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.50% of BigCommerce Holdings Inc. shares while 73.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.85%. There are 73.39% institutions holding the BigCommerce Holdings Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 8.88% of the shares, roughly 6.62 million BIGC shares worth $59.2 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.71% or 5.75 million shares worth $51.41 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.13 million shares estimated at $18.61 million under it, the former controlled 2.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.37% of the shares, roughly 1.77 million shares worth around $15.45 million.