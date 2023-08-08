CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ: CISO) : Investors Should Not Dump CISO Stock In 2023

In the latest trading session,, 1.85 million CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.18 changed hands at -$0.01 or -4.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $28.07M. CISO’s current price is a discount, trading about -1877.78% off its 52-week high of $3.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.17, which suggests the last value was 5.56% up since then. When we look at CISO Global Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.53 million.

Analysts gave the CISO Global Inc. (CISO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CISO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. CISO Global Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

Instantly CISO was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -14.84%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2128 on Monday, 08/07/23 subtracted -4.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -92.85%, with the 5-day performance at -14.84% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO) is -8.51% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.9 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.08 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 82.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CISO’s forecast low is $1.00 with $1.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -455.56% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -455.56% for it to hit the projected low.

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 39.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $14.5 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that CISO Global Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $16.58 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 47.30%.

The 2023 estimates are for CISO Global Inc. earnings to increase by 26.30%.

CISO Global Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 58.78% of CISO Global Inc. shares while 5.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.30%. There are 5.07% institutions holding the CISO Global Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 1.05% of the shares, roughly 1.62 million CISO shares worth $0.55 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.73% or 1.13 million shares worth $0.38 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.9 million shares estimated at $0.51 million under it, the former controlled 0.77% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.46% of the shares, roughly 0.54 million shares worth around $1.39 million.