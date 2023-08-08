CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the last trading session, 6.77 million CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.44. With the company’s per share price at $7.87 changed hands at $0.21 or 2.74% during last session, the market valuation stood at $11.67B. CX’s last price was a discount, traded about -3.81% off its 52-week high of $8.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.20, which suggests the last value was 59.34% up since then. When we look at CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.84 million.

Analysts gave the CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended CX as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.21.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) trade information

Instantly CX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.28%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.89 on Monday, 08/07/23 added 2.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 94.32%, with the 5-day performance at 3.28% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) is 17.64% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.82 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.08 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.34, meaning bulls need an upside of 5.64% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CX’s forecast low is $4.70 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -52.48% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 40.28% for it to hit the projected low.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 44.94% over the past 6 months, a 125.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 30.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. will rise 16.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 225.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.39 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $4.25 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.04 billion and $3.87 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 9.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -45.10%. The 2023 estimates are for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. earnings to decrease by -32.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.60% per year.

CX Dividends

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. shares while 31.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 31.17%. There are 31.17% institutions holding the CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.83% of the shares, roughly 73.17 million CX shares worth $575.83 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.30% or 50.0 million shares worth $393.48 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and New World Fund, Inc. With 43.44 million shares estimated at $341.85 million under it, the former controlled 2.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. held about 1.27% of the shares, roughly 19.15 million shares worth around $150.74 million.