Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the last trading session, 29.89 million Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.40. With the company’s per share price at $18.04 changed hands at $0.88 or 5.13% during last session, the market valuation stood at $23.08B. CCL’s last price was a discount, traded about -8.37% off its 52-week high of $19.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.11, which suggests the last value was 66.13% up since then. When we look at Carnival Corporation & plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 29.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 42.91 million.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) trade information

Instantly CCL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.25%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 18.41 on Monday, 08/07/23 added 5.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 123.82%, with the 5-day performance at -4.25% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) is -5.25% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 110.08 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.95 days.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Carnival Corporation & plc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 52.88% over the past 6 months, a 97.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Carnival Corporation & plc will rise 231.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 89.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 74.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.66 billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Carnival Corporation & plc’s revenue for the quarter ending Nov 2023 will be $5.23 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.9 billion and $3.84 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 36.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 36.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -28.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Carnival Corporation & plc earnings to increase by 39.00%.

CCL Dividends

Carnival Corporation & plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.00% of Carnival Corporation & plc shares while 51.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 56.51%. There are 51.99% institutions holding the Carnival Corporation & plc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 10.13% of the shares, roughly 113.35 million CCL shares worth $1.15 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.56% or 62.24 million shares worth $631.7 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 30.45 million shares estimated at $245.44 million under it, the former controlled 2.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.09% of the shares, roughly 23.29 million shares worth around $187.69 million.