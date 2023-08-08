Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: DRUG) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the latest trading session,, 24.38 million Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.05. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.62 changing hands around $1.4 or 43.43% at last look, the market valuation stands at $17.42M. DRUG’s current price is a discount, trading about -414.07% off its 52-week high of $23.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.01, which suggests the last value was 56.49% up since then. When we look at Bright Minds Biosciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 115.59K.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG) trade information

Instantly DRUG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 17.52%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.44 on Monday, 08/07/23 added 43.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 24.82%, with the 5-day performance at 17.52% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG) is 66.25% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 97520.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.62 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.09, meaning bulls need an upside of 49.17% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, DRUG’s forecast low is $9.09 with $9.09 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -96.75% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -96.75% for it to hit the projected low.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. earnings to decrease by -25.70%.

DRUG Dividends

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.67% of Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. shares while 3.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.94%. There are 3.01% institutions holding the Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. stock share, with AdvisorShares Investments, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.48% of the shares, roughly 89831.0 DRUG shares worth $0.2 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.03% or 5541.0 shares worth $12192.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.