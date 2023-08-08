Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session,, 1.54 million Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.13. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.82 changed hands at -$0.13 or -3.42% at last look, the market valuation stands at $62.36B. SAN’s current price is a discount, trading about -7.07% off its 52-week high of $4.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.26, which suggests the last value was 40.84% up since then. When we look at Banco Santander S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.99 million.

Analysts gave the Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended SAN as a Hold, 16 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Banco Santander S.A.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.21.

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN) trade information

Instantly SAN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.43%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.97 on Monday, 08/07/23 subtracted -3.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 29.32%, with the 5-day performance at -2.43% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN) is 6.27% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.85 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 27.24% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SAN’s forecast low is $4.20 with $6.29 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -64.66% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -9.95% for it to hit the projected low.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Banco Santander S.A. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 4.52% over the past 6 months, a 19.30% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 6.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Banco Santander S.A. earnings to increase by 21.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 17.40% per year.

SAN Dividends

Banco Santander S.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 25 and February 01. The 3.22% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.12. It is important to note, however, that the 3.22% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.