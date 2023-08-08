Athersys Inc. Stock Forecast 2023: Athersys Inc. Is Weak With -1045.83% Downside

In the last trading session, 1.36 million Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.75. With the company’s per share price at $0.48 changed hands at -$0.12 or -20.42% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.74M. ATHX’s last price was a discount, traded about -1535.42% off its 52-week high of $7.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.50, which suggests the last value was -4.17% down since then. When we look at Athersys Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 110.95K.

Analysts gave the Athersys Inc. (ATHX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ATHX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Athersys Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.29.

Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) trade information

Instantly ATHX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -31.79%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.7050 on Monday, 08/07/23 subtracted -20.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -43.15%, with the 5-day performance at -31.79% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) is -43.82% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.0 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.78 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 91.27% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ATHX’s forecast low is $5.50 with $5.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1045.83% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1045.83% for it to hit the projected low.

Athersys Inc. (ATHX) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Athersys Inc. will rise 87.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 81.70% for the next quarter.

The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.32 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 3.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Athersys Inc. earnings to increase by 37.40%.

ATHX Dividends

Athersys Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September.

Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.50% of Athersys Inc. shares while 11.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.36%. There are 11.31% institutions holding the Athersys Inc. stock share, with Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.03% of the shares, roughly 0.84 million ATHX shares worth $0.73 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.16% or 0.45 million shares worth $0.56 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.36 million shares estimated at $0.57 million under it, the former controlled 1.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.20% of the shares, roughly 0.22 million shares worth around $0.19 million.