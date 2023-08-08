Are Sovos Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: SOVO) Shares Worth Your Money In 2023?

In the last trading session, 18.02 million Sovos Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.08. With the company’s per share price at $22.56 changed hands at $4.54 or 25.19% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.29B. SOVO’s last price was a premium, traded about 8.78% off its 52-week high of $20.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.74, which suggests the last value was 43.53% up since then. When we look at Sovos Brands Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 605.34K.

Analysts gave the Sovos Brands Inc. (SOVO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SOVO as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sovos Brands Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.13.

Sovos Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) trade information

Instantly SOVO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 26.74%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 22.63 on Monday, 08/07/23 added 25.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 56.99%, with the 5-day performance at 26.74% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sovos Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) is 17.99% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.96 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.24 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.77, meaning bulls need a downside of -3.63% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SOVO’s forecast low is $20.00 with $24.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -6.38% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 11.35% for it to hit the projected low.

Sovos Brands Inc. (SOVO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sovos Brands Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 68.86% over the past 6 months, a 8.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.10%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $213.51 million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Sovos Brands Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $225.5 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $197.43 million and $208.91 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.90%.

The 2023 estimates are for Sovos Brands Inc. earnings to increase by 3.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 17.50% per year.

SOVO Dividends

Sovos Brands Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 09.

Sovos Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.93% of Sovos Brands Inc. shares while 83.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.71%. There are 83.52% institutions holding the Sovos Brands Inc. stock share, with Advent International Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 53.11% of the shares, roughly 53.76 million SOVO shares worth $896.75 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.13% or 6.21 million shares worth $103.58 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Smallcap World Fund and American Century Small Cap Growth Fund. With 5.3 million shares estimated at $76.1 million under it, the former controlled 5.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Century Small Cap Growth Fund held about 1.10% of the shares, roughly 1.1 million shares worth around $14.97 million.