Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the latest trading session,, 1.32 million Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.67. With the company’s most recent per share price at $83.03 changed hands at -$3.24 or -3.76% at last look, the market valuation stands at $47.00B. APO’s current price is a discount, trading about -5.77% off its 52-week high of $87.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $45.62, which suggests the last value was 45.06% up since then. When we look at Apollo Global Management Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.42 million.

Analysts gave the Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended APO as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Apollo Global Management Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.8.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO) trade information

Instantly APO was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.31%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 87.82 on Monday, 08/07/23 subtracted -3.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 30.16%, with the 5-day performance at 1.31% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO) is 9.54% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.69 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.89 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $94.21, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.87% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, APO’s forecast low is $86.00 with $104.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -25.26% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -3.58% for it to hit the projected low.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Apollo Global Management Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 15.10% over the past 6 months, a 24.76% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Apollo Global Management Inc. will rise 35.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 28.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 22.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.49 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Apollo Global Management Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $3.5 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $824.8 million and $4.84 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 323.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -27.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -26.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Apollo Global Management Inc. earnings to decrease by -173.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 19.36% per year.

APO Dividends

Apollo Global Management Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 01 and November 05. The 2.00% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.66. It is important to note, however, that the 2.00% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 42.80% of Apollo Global Management Inc. shares while 55.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.87%. There are 55.41% institutions holding the Apollo Global Management Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 7.11% of the shares, roughly 40.35 million APO shares worth $2.55 billion.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.39% or 30.56 million shares worth $1.93 billion as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Fundamental Investors Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 12.52 million shares estimated at $790.5 million under it, the former controlled 2.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.83% of the shares, roughly 10.44 million shares worth around $665.75 million.