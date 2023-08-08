AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ: ANAB) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the latest trading session,, 1.07 million AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.15. With the company’s most recent per share price at $18.58 changing hands around $0.12 or 0.65% at last look, the market valuation stands at $502.77M. ANAB’s current price is a discount, trading about -74.6% off its 52-week high of $32.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.66, which suggests the last value was 10.33% up since then. When we look at AnaptysBio Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 190.26K.

AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) trade information

Instantly ANAB is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -9.63%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 20.54 on Monday, 08/07/23 added 0.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -40.05%, with the 5-day performance at -9.63% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) is -9.59% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.6 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 22.18 days.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the AnaptysBio Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -28.04% over the past 6 months, a -44.64% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for AnaptysBio Inc. will fall -49.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -95.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 23.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.62 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that AnaptysBio Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $5.89 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.29 million and $6.81 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 180.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -13.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -24.60%. The 2023 estimates are for AnaptysBio Inc. earnings to decrease by -116.90%.

ANAB Dividends

AnaptysBio Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 06 and November 10.

AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.33% of AnaptysBio Inc. shares while 118.50% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 118.89%. There are 118.50% institutions holding the AnaptysBio Inc. stock share, with EcoR1 Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 28.39% of the shares, roughly 7.52 million ANAB shares worth $163.66 million.

Tang Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.67% or 2.03 million shares worth $44.23 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2023 were Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. With 0.75 million shares estimated at $18.72 million under it, the former controlled 2.69% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund held about 2.60% of the shares, roughly 0.73 million shares worth around $18.09 million.