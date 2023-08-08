Analyzing Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE: HASI) Stock’s Performance and Trends for Investment

In the latest trading session,, 1.58 million Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.70. With the company’s most recent per share price at $21.51 changed hands at -$0.2 or -0.92% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.35B. HASI’s current price is a discount, trading about -113.11% off its 52-week high of $45.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $21.56, which suggests the last value was -0.23% down since then. When we look at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.11 million.

Analysts gave the Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended HASI as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.54.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI) trade information

Instantly HASI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -13.75%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 25.06 on Monday, 08/07/23 subtracted -0.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -25.78%, with the 5-day performance at -13.75% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI) is -14.88% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.36 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.92 days.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -41.44% over the past 6 months, a 5.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -12.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. will rise 10.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 23.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 29.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $46.38 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $49.96 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $32.07 million and $36.75 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 44.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 35.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -4.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. earnings to decrease by -69.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.70% per year.

HASI Dividends

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 01 and November 06. The 7.35% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.58. It is important to note, however, that the 7.35% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.98% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. shares while 85.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.85%. There are 85.13% institutions holding the Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. stock share, with Wellington Management Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 9.50% of the shares, roughly 8.73 million HASI shares worth $187.38 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.41% or 8.64 million shares worth $185.58 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund. With 2.72 million shares estimated at $58.47 million under it, the former controlled 2.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund held about 2.67% of the shares, roughly 2.45 million shares worth around $52.6 million.