Analyzing BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP) Stock’s Performance and Trends for Investment

In the last trading session, 5.68 million BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.75. With the company’s per share price at $37.04 changed hands at $0.24 or 0.65% during last session, the market valuation stood at $105.73B. BP’s last price was a discount, traded about -11.72% off its 52-week high of $41.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $27.20, which suggests the last value was 26.57% up since then. When we look at BP p.l.c.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.72 million.

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) trade information

Instantly BP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.70%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 37.75 on Monday, 08/07/23 added 0.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.04%, with the 5-day performance at -0.70% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) is 5.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.69 days.

BP p.l.c. (BP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BP p.l.c. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 5.38% over the past 6 months, a -34.78% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -13.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BP p.l.c. will fall -49.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -11.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -11.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $55.59 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that BP p.l.c.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $54.13 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $58.63 billion and $69.26 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -5.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -21.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.70%. The 2023 estimates are for BP p.l.c. earnings to decrease by -109.20%.

BP Dividends

BP p.l.c. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in September. The 4.71% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.75. It is important to note, however, that the 4.71% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of BP p.l.c. shares while 11.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.18%. There are 11.18% institutions holding the BP p.l.c. stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.79% of the shares, roughly 22.73 million BP shares worth $841.9 million.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.78% or 22.6 million shares worth $837.14 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2023 were DFA International Core Equity Portfolio and Vanguard Specialized-Energy Fund. With 3.59 million shares estimated at $133.16 million under it, the former controlled 0.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Energy Fund held about 0.12% of the shares, roughly 3.53 million shares worth around $130.73 million.