An Overview of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session,, 2.38 million Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.00. With the company’s most recent per share price at $57.54 changing hands around $2.97 or 5.44% at last look, the market valuation stands at $42.21B. DELL’s last price was a premium, traded about 2.5% off its 52-week high of $56.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $32.90, which suggests the last value was 42.82% up since then. When we look at Dell Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.47 million.

Analysts gave the Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended DELL as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Dell Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.14.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) trade information

Instantly DELL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.81%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 56.39 on Monday, 08/07/23 added 5.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 43.06%, with the 5-day performance at 7.81% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) is 4.87% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.24 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $54.95, meaning bulls need a downside of -4.71% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, DELL’s forecast low is $45.00 with $61.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -6.01% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 21.79% for it to hit the projected low.

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Dell Technologies Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 40.48% over the past 6 months, a -27.07% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Dell Technologies Inc. will fall -32.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -40.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -15.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $20.87 billion. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Dell Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2023 will be $21.75 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $26.43 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -21.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Dell Technologies Inc. earnings to decrease by -48.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.17% per year.

DELL Dividends

Dell Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 31. The 2.57% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.48. It is important to note, however, that the 2.57% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.32% of Dell Technologies Inc. shares while 77.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.76%. There are 77.11% institutions holding the Dell Technologies Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 7.81% of the shares, roughly 19.79 million DELL shares worth $1.14 billion.

Dodge & Cox Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.29% or 18.47 million shares worth $1.07 billion as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 12.98 million shares estimated at $749.58 million under it, the former controlled 5.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.91% of the shares, roughly 7.49 million shares worth around $432.67 million.